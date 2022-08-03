ST. ALBANS CITY — Families turned out Tuesday for National Night Out, an evening celebrating police and community partnerships in Taylor Park.
Held annually on the first Tuesday of August, National Night Out has been held in 16,000 communities across the country for almost four decades.
Sgt. Francis McCarty said St. Albans Police Department hosted its first National Night Out in 2008. The goal, he said, is to connect police officers and community members.
“We’re normal people too,” Sgt. McCarty said. “People can come up and talk to us.”
From 4-7 p.m. officers and crisis service specialist Samantha Weber were busy serving hot dogs and snacks to eager kids and giving tours of a cruiser. Others played lawn games with families.
Harmony Bourgeois, executive director of Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice, the event’s co-host, said organizers put in extra work this year, and she was happy with the result.
There were more activities, and for the first time, the event was backdropped by a musical performance. Phantom Airwave, a self-described funk, soul and rock n' roll band, played both covers and originals.
“The hope is to build police and community relationships,” Bourgeois said. “We’re here explaining our programs and helping people sign up to volunteer.”
Around the park’s perimeter other community services and organizations had set up tables to promote themselves. Representatives from Tim’s House, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, AmCare, Turning Point, Spectrum Youth and Family Services and Northwestern Medical Center handed out pamphlets and struck up conversation.
In addition to the band, families could enjoy oversized lawn games, cotton candy and a water slide.
