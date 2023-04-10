FAIRFAX — Chilly temperatures couldn’t keep Fairfax residents away from the 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
Fueled by sunshine and candy, children broke off into designated parts of the community park to find eggs, get a goody bag, and, of course, meet the Easter Bunny.
Fairfax Parks and Recreation Director Danielle Rothy was pleasantly surprised by the large turnout this year – twice the amount of people there have been in the past. This was likely due in part to efforts and participation over the last few years being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So the last…three years…we did paper eggs just hidden through the woods along the nature trail, and people would just go see if they could find all the eggs and they’d get a goody bag at the end. This is the first year we’ve brought back the plastic eggs that are hidden for kids to find,” Rothy said.
Kids weren’t just searching for eggs either; they were helping behind the scenes. Addison Ducharme, 9, and Gabrielle Senecal, 11, were first-time volunteers who counted eggs brought in by participants and handed out candy.
Asked what their favorite part about helping was, they said it was the energy and cuteness of the children participating.
“It’s fun to see the smile on their faces when you give them their goody bag,” said Senecal, and Ducharme agreed. “It’s just very fun!”
For more information about future events and programming, check out the Fairfax Parks & Recreation Facebook page or their website, www.fairfaxrecreation.com.
