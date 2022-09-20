ENOSBURG FALLS — Kettle corn, barbecue, fudge, mead and cheese – the Enosburg Business Association returned with its annual harvest festival last Saturday, attracting hundreds from all around.
Families young and old gathered at the Lincoln Park green to enjoy tastes of homemade hot sauce from the TNT (Tami Lantz and Tyler Hull) sauceurs, and some slow-smoked brisket from Chad Carr’s Traveling Chef. Groennfell Meadery dolled out samples of some of the finest honey-based libations in Vermont while visitors and residents shopped around.
Held annually on the third Saturday in September, the festival attracts area crafters from across Franklin County and beyond. Scrumptious food from vendors like Barn Owl Bistro, which brought a selection of fudge, was contrasted with beautiful art. Annette Goyne, the librarian at Richford Jr. Sr. High School, brought along a series of hand painted watercolor works to sell, and Anne Gervais and the crew at Boston Post Dairy were there with gourmet cheeses.
Hannaford paid it forward by selling fried dough and hotdogs to raise money for the United Way of Northwest Vermont.
Those in search of holiday decor found it at Teal and Twine Craft Co., and those in search of unique gifts may have found them at Winnie’s International Market, where Winnie Wilkinson was selling rare spices and African-made clothing.
Paisley Scoops gelato was there and so was Green Mountain Kettle Corn. Fairfield’s Foggy Brook Farm sold pickles and hot sauces, and Enosburg’s Flower to Flour Bakery served coffee and breakfast sandwiches.
