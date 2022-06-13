ENOSBURG FALLS — Graduate Mei Elander preached acceptance, accountability and action to the hundreds of community members gathered in Lincoln Park on Saturday morning.
“Our country is not perfect, and neither is our school,” Elander said. “Neither is any school. We all have our faults. But it is the acknowledgment of those faults that make us better people, better institutions, and a better country.”
Elander quoted Langston Hughes’s poem “Let America be America Again,” and said her generation had a responsibility to better the world around them upon leaving their school communities.
“Equality is in the air we breathe,” Elander said. “America is not free, and it is not equal. But it is our job to change that.”
While change can be difficult, Elander said she felt confident that the students were armed with the tools to make lasting change in the world around them. What was important, Elander said, was that they can see and identify the ways in which they can benefit their communities, problems to fix, and ways to make society stronger.
In his last graduation speech as Principal of EFHS, Joseph Donarum encouraged the graduates to remain self-reflective as they moved through their lives, and for all to remember the importance of peace, collaboration and empathy. The students and staff, like those elsewhere, had successfully navigated the treacherous waters of COVID-19, emerging stronger and smarter than they were before, and now had the opportunity to use those strengths going forward into their lives.
“[We should ask ourselves] Who am I, and why am I here?” Donarum said. “Why am I on this planet? What is my true purpose?”
