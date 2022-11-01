ENOSBURG - From beyond the grave, zombies, skeletons, ghosts and all sorts of monsters descended on Enosburg alongside princesses, superheroes and the occasional dinosaur for Halloween fun in Lincoln Park.
Lincoln Park in Enosburg was the site of booths and “trunk-or-treat” stops from local businesses and organizations like Community National Bank, Green’s Ace Hardware, Flower to Flour Bakery and the Enosburg Elementary PTO. Flower to Flour hosted a cookie-decorating tent and went through nearly 300 cookies, owner Katrina Flower said.
In previous years, Halloween events were hosted at the elementary school, but it was suggested that the event was moved to the park and hosted for the public this year, said Brenda Stanley, Enosburg Public Library director.
Stanley said the event was a collaboration in part between the library and the Community Recreation Department of Enosburg, along with the community members and businesses that helped out.
The Traveling Storyteller, a puppet show company, also performed three shows of “Spooky the Square Pumpkin” and estimated they had over 80 children in attendance. Abe’s Log Cabin was also Halloween-themed, with fake cobwebs covering the interior and trick-or-treaters stopping in for candy from Linda Epply, Betsy Reed and Julie LaCross.
After this year's success, Enosburg’s organizers want to continue the event next year in the park and hope for even more involvement.
