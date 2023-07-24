ST. ALBANS CITY — Church Street came alive last Saturday in St. Albans for a first-time festival filled with crafty vendors, historic church tours and a whole lot of St. Albans history.
For the inaugural year of the festival, the Saint Albans Museum teamed up with the First Congregational Church, Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Vermont Superior Court building to celebrate the history they all share along St. Albans’ most iconic street.
Despite the rainy conditions, citizens from St. Albans and surrounding communities gathered to check out the over 20 booths scattered around Church Street and Taylor Park. With a wide array of crafts and goods, there was something for every shopper. Booths included crafts from handmade jewelry, to stained glass, to leatherwork and more.
One crafter, Dolores Demone, said she has been crafting her handmade jewelry for over 20 years in the St. Albans area, and knew she wanted to come out to the newly-inaugurated festival to show off her new wares. Her table glittered with geodes of rose quartz and amethyst for shoppers to browse.
Crafters Kathryn and David Hakey of Abenaki Craftworks expressed their excitement to be at the festival, their table covered with leather key fobs and passport holders along with hand sewn, colorful tote bags. The color continued at the booth for OfLaceAndMaille, a lace and chainmaille accessory company run by crafters April and Levi Gilbert.
Along with the unique craftsmanship displayed across the festival, the food options were plentiful. Guests tucked into the different dining options along the festival route, including boba tea options by Elizabeth Couture, and a bake sale full of sweet treats from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church also sold maple hot dogs, cooked in a sweet glaze and served with a secret sauce, providing the festival with some classic Vermont cuisine.
Other organizations came out as well. The Rotary Club of St. Albans manned a booth for one of their Lucky Ducky Days, selling rubber ducks for donations to local charities. Duck purchasers have the opportunity to win up to $1,000.
Eagle scout Collin Heskett also manned a booth. Heskett, along with Boy Scout Troops 70 and 23, installed the educational signs along Church Street that provided newcomers with the street’s history last fall. Heskett’s booth showcased fun photos from the installation.
As one of the festival founders, the Saint Albans Museum opened their doors to join in on the fun. The museum offered tours to newcomers and locals alike, coming to take part in and learn more about the history of the town. Over 250 guests made their way through the museum during the festival, said museum board of trustees president Janet Bailey.
Escaping the rain, guests explored the museum’s exhibits, highlighting St. Albans’ storied past, from the Abenaki tribe’s presence in the region thousands of years ago, to the more recent story of the Central Vermont Railway.
For locals who may have already seen the wide array of artifacts the museum has to offer, the “Treasures from the Basement” exhibition was a history buff’s dream come true. The museum’s third floor Bliss Room opened for a showcase of many of the different treasures that normally remain in storage.
Guests marveled as they walked across the floor to study the artifacts as they saw the light of day for the first time. Ranging from vintage military uniforms, to antique ball gowns, to old-school typewriters, there was something of interest for everyone. Visitors also got the opportunity to take home a small piece of history for themselves, by picking out a vintage postcard or edition of the Messenger to take home.
Following one of Heskett’s signs, guests found their way into the different churches celebrating the festival. Ducking into one of the three churches open for tours along the street, visitors got a chance to see an array of multi-colored stained glass and Romanesque architecture while exploring the town’s religious history.
In spite of the less-than-stellar weather, the hundreds of guests who came out to the Church Street Festival made it an event that St. Albans will surely remember.
