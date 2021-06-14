85 Enosburg High School students filled Lincoln Park in the town's center Saturday, to cross the stage.
The class chose to keep the ceremony simple, with just two speeches by Principal Joseph Donarum and senior Megan Severence.
In his speech Donarum said, "Rather than focusing on deficits or on the things many of you may not have been able to have access to over the course of the last 15 months, I prefer to applaud and commend each of you for successfully overcoming obstacles and pushing yourselves into areas outside of your familiar comfort zones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.