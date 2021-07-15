The sweltering heat, humidity and looming thunderclouds didn't stop hundreds of St. Albans City residents from gathering in Taylor Park on Wednesday evening to enjoy some bluesy, jazzy tunes from Still Kickin' as part of the City's Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park.
Families gathered with picnic blankets, chairs, coolers and umbrellas on the grass to enjoy the summer afternoon to covers of Jimmy Buffet, Johnny Rivers and other classic favorites while the fountain provided the perfect back drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.