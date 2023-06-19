ST. ALBANS — After the BFA-St. Albans graduation ceremony wrapped up, Marguerite Ladieu could be found among crowds of families that were sharing the day with their proud graduates.
Ladieu was excited, but the moment hadn’t quite settled in. When asked what was going through her head as she took her diploma, she had a quick answer.
“Like holy cow, I just did that,” she said.
And so, the Class of 2023 joins the ranks of alumnus who wandered the halls of BFA-St. Albans before moving on to bigger and better things.
Saturday’s ceremony packed almost every inch of Collins Perley, and when the graduates entered, the huge crowd of proud parents and family members rushed to hold up smartphones to capture the moment.
Two hours and a presentation of diplomas later, the Class of 2023 was throwing their caps in the air to close the chapter on their high school careers.