BURLINGTON — The cool blue waters of Lake Champlain played host to BFA St. Albans seniors on Wednesday as Senior Week events continued aboard the Spirit of the Ethan Allen.
The week of events is set to culminate with graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on Saturday at the Collins Perley Complex.
A group of BFA St. Albans seniors poses at one of the outdoor tables on the Spirit of the Ethan Allen vessel in Lake Champlain on Wednesday.
BFA St. Albans seniors pose at one of the tables aboard the Spirit of the Ethan Allen during Crusin' on Wednesday, part of Senior Week ahead of graduation on Saturday.
BFA St. Albans seniors look over the railing of the Spirit of the Ethan Allen as it departs from the port in Burlington on Wednesday.
But on Wednesday, seniors were treated to food, drinks, karaoke, photographs, music and BFA-themed sunglasses, along with Mardi Gras-style beads sporting the school's iconic Green and Gold, and much more. Students and staff took off on the ship shortly before 2 p.m. and returned to the port in Burlington around 5:30 p.m.
See what else is in store for seniors on Senior Week
Here are events scheduled for the remainder of the week:
Outdoor Movie Night
From 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Thursday the BFA Boosters are setting up an outdoor movie night with popcorn and a wide-open snack bar at the Collins Perley Complex, and seniors are encouraged to wear their senior T-shirts to the event.
Last Licks
Seniors are invited to the Collins Perley Complex for graduation rehearsal at 2:30 p.m. Friday before a 4:30 p.m. celebration of cake, ice cream, games, gifts, and free professional group and family photos.
Graduation
Graduation lineup begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Collins Perley Complex, and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
