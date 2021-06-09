Spirit of the Ethan Allen 2

A group of BFA St. Albans seniors poses at one of the outdoor tables on the Spirit of the Ethan Allen vessel in Lake Champlain on Wednesday.

 Courtesy BFA St. Albans staff

BURLINGTON — The cool blue waters of Lake Champlain played host to BFA St. Albans seniors on Wednesday as Senior Week events continued aboard the Spirit of the Ethan Allen. 

The week of events is set to culminate with graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on Saturday at the Collins Perley Complex. 

Spirit of the Ethan Allen cruise

1 of 3

But on Wednesday, seniors were treated to food, drinks, karaoke, photographs, music and BFA-themed sunglasses, along with Mardi Gras-style beads sporting the school's iconic Green and Gold, and much more. Students and staff took off on the ship shortly before 2 p.m. and returned to the port in Burlington around 5:30 p.m.

