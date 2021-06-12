ST. ALBANS TOWN -- The 182 Bellows Free Academy seniors seemed to glow greener than the fields around them as the sun grazed their emerald robes in the bright morning on Saturday.
The day had come: heads held high, the students walked for one final time from within the Collins Perley Sports Complex and out onto a track they knew too well to their high school graduation ceremony.
Parents, friends and family cheered as they took their last steps down a grassy aisle where a proud administration stood beaming at students who had conquered the most challenging year to ever exist in education.
But the students took their fates in their hands and grew ten feet tall when they were called to action, and despite their trials, they emerged: wise, stronger, and readier than ever to chase their dreams beyond the walls of BFA.
