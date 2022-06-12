FAIRFAX–With the latest Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax class now graduated, crossing the road just got a little more challenging, according to student speaker Wyeth Haddock.
“To The Class of 2022, I want you to remember these two things and two things only," he said Saturday, during his class's graduation ceremony. "The first – no matter the challenge, no matter the hardship – keep on fighting, because, if anyone can do it – and I’ve known them since kindergarten – it’s us.” he said. “The second, as you move on up and out of Fairfax, always make sure you look both ways before crossing the road. The people in this grade suck at driving.”
While Haddock, as his class's graduate with distinction speaker, quipped his way to a few laughs, the focus of day was a reflection on a challenging four years.
Roughly 400 people were in attendance to celebrate the class’s achievements on Saturday, June 11, at the school.
While many of the day's speakers referenced past memories and successes, one of the primary themes was the class’s ability to come together despite major society-wide disruptions.
This year’s class saw half of their high school career flipped on its head in the spring of 2020 due to social distancing restrictions.
The ceremony’s second graduate with distinction speaker Charlotte Wood referenced the moment it happened during her address to the crowd.
“For many of you, including myself, there were times when it felt like this day may never truly come. The past couple of years have been strange, to say the least, we were just sophomores – learning how to drive, working on spring sports … when the world came to a screeching halt,” she said.
The response to the moment and the next two years defined how the students worked with each other, class president Kaden Labor said.
“We are growing up – and sorry for anyone holding back tears – but we are. And I wouldn’t want to grow up without anyone else. This grade was so special and supportive of each other,” he said.
“There’s no place where I’d rather be than up here with my class,” he added.
Middle school teacher Jennifer Skerrett served as the ceremony’s commencement speaker. She said she had a hard time figuring out the best words of wisdom to give to the class, but she wanted them to know that it’s always okay to not have everything “figured out” right away.
And she was proud to have been their teacher.
“You know you’ve done good as parents, if your children are better people than you are. And it’s true in education as well,” she said. “Class of 2022, I hope the adventures and endeavors you embark on after this day bring you as much joy, laughter and love that this community has gotten from you.”
Other student speakers of the day were: Lucy Hackett, Janaya Parsons, Hunter Cargill, Andrea Sanders, Madeline King, who gave the green and gold scholar address, Anna Black, Briana Start, Emma Sweet, Madeline McQuillen Slocombe and Riley Greene.
As for the musical performance of the ceremony, Allyson Dearborn, Wyeth Haddock and Julia Thibault performed a stripped down version of Beyonce’s “I Was Here.” Dearborn and Thibault sang as a duo, and Haddock strummed on a ukelele.
The class’ quote is from the Marvel movie “Avengers: Endgame,” said by the character of Tony Stark: “It’s not about how much we lost. It’s about how much we have left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.