ST. ALBANS — After flooding Taylor Park with chocolate eggs, it took about 15 minutes to clean up this year.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Taylor Park, organized by St. Albans Recreation, came and went without a hitch this Easter weekend.
The city department spread out roughly 600 pounds of chocolate on Saturday morning to anticipate the crowds, and residents came out in droves to meet those expectations. By 9:55, families lined up along the streets ready for the starting bell.
Once 10 a.m. struck, pastel-covered children sprang to action with bags and baskets ready to acquire as many eggs as possible.
Like past years, the St. Albans Recreation Department set up four different areas for children of different ages, with most of the park’s north end set up for the oldest children – those 10 to 12.
Other egg-hunting areas were for those three-years-old and under, four- to five-year-olds and six- to nine-year-olds.
