ST. ALBANS — Members of the Vermont National Guard’s 40th Army Band entertained the crowd on the final day of the Festival of Trees during a Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, performance at St. Albans City Hall.
Playing a selection of holiday music, the Center Mass Brass performance featured plenty of brass-heavy arrangements paired with drums, bass guitar and keyboard. Before the performance started, attendees could also shop at the event thanks to a handful of art vendors who had set up in city hall.
