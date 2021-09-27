StAlbansHarvestFestival

ST. ALBANS TOWN — At the third annual St. Albans Bay Harvest Festival held Saturday, musician Nobby Reed summed up the day’s events:

“When you have good weather, you can’t help but feel good,” he said. 

Under the day’s blue sky, hundreds came out to enjoy the afternoon’s events. Vendors lined up on one side to offer arts, crafts and specialty foods. The Nobby Reed Project took to the stage to play its brand of blues. And near the baseball diamond, roughly 100 classic car owners popped their car hoods to show off what was underneath.

In a first for the festival, members of the Old Derelict Car Club stepped up to organize a classic car show nearby as a fundraiser for VFW Post 758. It also gave the region’s classic car lovers a reason to display their work to the hundreds visiting the bay park.

“They used to be new cars, and we liked them then,” club member Brain Kendrew said. “Now, we’re not sure if it’s us or the cars that are old and derelict.”

His ‘61 Ford Unibody truck is one of the rare models of truck with no seam between the cab and bed. Despite it being 60 years old, Kendrew still drives the restored vehicle to work. 

While festival-goers of all ages enjoyed checking out the vehicles, club member Steve Greenia said it’s difficult to get younger people into the hobby. That leaves it to clubs like their own to take charge if such events want to continue.

“We’re trying to keep it up and going. If we don’t keep it going, who’s going to do it?” he said.

Other highlights of the day included the annual chili cook-off competition, mead-drinking thanks to festival co-host Groennfell Meadery and ice cream eating via Finest Kind Dairy’s newly-renovated Airstream trailer.

