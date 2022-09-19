ST. ALBANS CITY — Arms around each other, John Holzscheiter and Andrea Wells looked out at the crowd and leaned into the microphone, their faces filled with bittersweet emotion.
“This is not just about what Andrea and I went through,” Holzscheiter said from the stage. “It’s about all of us.”
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Holzscheiter and Wells were the emcees of Afterglow, the annual music festival they launched in 2019 in honor of their son AJ who they lost to suicide.
“I wish AJ was here to see this,” Holzscheiter said. “But then of course, I wouldn’t be doing this.”
Holzscheiter and Wells were joined by hundreds at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area to celebrate their son’s life and to raise money for suicide prevention in Vermont.
Wells estimated about 1,000 people had turned out throughout the event, and she credited the day’s beautiful sunny weather to AJ looking out for them.
“I have to thank the community for supporting us and our cause,” she said.
Proceeds from Afterglow ticket, swag and 50/50 sales benefit local organizations working to prevent suicide, including Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, St. Albans Recreation and the Josh Pallotta Fund.
The inaugural concert in 2019 raised $27,000, while the second, held in 2021, collected more than double.
Andrea Gagner-Murphy, executive development director at the Josh Pallotta Fund, said last year’s Afterglow donation went to Josh’s House in Colchester, a wellness and recreational center for veterans. The money supported the center’s food program, which provides a hot meal everyday to participating Vermont veterans.
“The way the community shows up for this is amazing,” she said.
Beginning at noon, Hard’Ack Hill was filled with folding chairs and blankets, strollers and lawn games. Attendees enjoyed burgers, poutine, apple cider donuts, pizza and more from local food trucks. Beer and wine were flowing too.
Joe Smith, a Vermont veteran, took to the Afterglow stage to share his personal experience with suicide survival and prevention. His military experience and resulting PTSD led to a suicide attempt, and he asked everyone to help change the stigma that prohibits many from reaching out for help.
“Look out for your veterans,” he said. “Look out for each other.”
One of the festival’s most powerful moments was right at its entrance. Lined up on either side of the entryway were 142 pairs of shoes, one for every suicide death in 2021 in Vermont.
So far in 2022, there have been five suicide deaths in Franklin County, according to the Vermont Department of Health’s monthly suicide report.
Shelby Lawrence and Abby Farrar, students at BFA-St. Albans and Milton High School respectively, said they aren’t learning much about suicide in school, so they found the shoes on display especially powerful.
Emily Gervais and Bri Severance made the drive from Enosburg again this year to attend the event. Both have friends who have been affected by suicide and thought it important to get out and spread awareness.
“It’s great to all get together like this no matter whether you’ve been affected or not,” Severance said.
Three local bands took to the stage: Quadra, Trow Millette and the Fire Below and The Barn Rats. Quadra, a band of brothers, closed out the evening. Their renditions of songs by Queen, Pink Floyd and Neil Diamond had dozens up on their feet and dancing as the sun set.
At the Northwestern Counseling and Support Services’ booth, team leaders Lance Metayer and Holly Branon talked to attendees about NCSS’ programs and services.
By 6 p.m., their table was looking pretty decimated, and Metayer said that was because so many people had already come over to pick up pamphlets and flyers.
“It’s been an awesome turnout from the very beginning,” he said. “People have been coming up to us and sharing personal stories, asking about our services.”
Throughout the day, a dedicated team of volunteers in neon green shirts was behind Wells and Holzscheiter. Many have been part of the organizing team since the very first year, and they arrived early and stayed late to set up and clean up.
A resident of St. Albans City, Saturday was Angela Russell’s first time at Afterglow. She too has friends who have lost children to suicide, and she found the entire event, with its speakers and displays of awareness, to be incredibly moving.
“It’s a nicely crafted, well put together event,” she said. “There’s good food, music and friendship. What’s not to like?”
