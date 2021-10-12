SWANTON — Eggs were thrown, horseshoes were hauled and a fleet of students showed their strength throwing hay bales across the green at Missisquoi Valley Union High School on Tuesday at the school’s agricultural celebration.
Middle and high school students gathered on the field across from the MVU campus, near the high-tunnel greenhouse, to have cheeseburgers, hotdogs and participate in lawn games as part of National FFA Field Day at the school.
Katie Berkelhamer, a teacher and one of the event’s organizers, said the goal was to emphasize student leadership and community roles. National FFA’s local chapter, Missisquoi Valley FFA, puts on the annual event.
“It’s to show [students] that they can not only make decisions, but can organize and power toward a collective purpose as well,” she said.
Activities on Tuesday afternoon included cornhole, egg toss, hay bale throwing and lassoing. Organizers hope the annual event will inspire students to get into agriculture.
Mark Wilde, an agriculture and natural resources teacher at MVU, said the event is meant to build interest in getting involved.
“I feel very strongly about the importance of FFA in comprehensive agricultural education program, and was very concerned that membership was slumping. This activity was a way to get the instructors together to inspire students to become members by creating a fun event,” Wilde said.
Wilde said FFA and the elective agriculture courses at the school aim to build leadership skills and work readiness not just in agricultural fields, but any career.
“I am inspired by the involvement today and the excitement I’m seeing in the classroom,” Wilde said.
