ST. ALBANS CITY — As the train circled a miniature Main Street St. Albans, five-year-old Sebastian Lepeltier stood transfixed by the details.
He watched the gate rise, and the small train let out puffs of smoke. On top of a small tower, a little plastic conductor peaked his head out.
“I like it. It goes up and goes down.” Lepeltier said to his mother, Anne. “It’s like a robot,”
For many of the children visiting the St. Albans Tree Showcase held at city hall, Jim Murphy’s model train display was a highlight — but it was far from the only thing to do on Saturday.
From world premieres to Jeep parades, visitors to St. Albans had their pick this weekend.
The day’s events started at 9 a.m. with the 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show hosted by St. Paul's United Methodist Church. By 10 a.m., visitors could then head to city hall’s tree showcase or to Santa’s Workshop at the St. Albans Museum.
The Lepeltiers and Sebastian ended up doing both. Earlier, they had visited Santa before grabbing lunch at The Traveled Cup. To round out the day, they visited city hall’s tree showcase to check out a dance performance put on by Up North Dance Studio, a hip-hop dance group.
“It’s time for people to come together and do things again,” Rosalie, Sebastian’s grandmother, said.
Similarly, the Fairchilds — three women spending the day together — checked out the tree showcase by taking a look at the unique displays and Christmas decorations at city hall.
“We’re here to enjoy being out after COVID,” Jean Fairchild said. “You step in here, it's like entering another world.”
They also took time to watch the live performances on the city hall stage.
“The entertainment was great. The girls were fabulous,” Eunice Fairchild said.
For dance studio owner Jessica Ashton, Saturday’s event was the first time she and her dancers had been able to perform since the COVID-19 pandemic began roughly two years ago.
“We’re so glad to be back with people on the stage. So thank you Festival of Trees, this is amazing,” she said in between on-stage introductions.
During the performance, dance groups — ranging in age from two-years-old to adult — moved their way through complicated hip-hop dance sequences. Plenty of parents had their phones up to capture the moment.
“It’s been exciting,” Judy Zsoldos, Festival of Trees’ organizer said. “We’ve got a great crowd here today, and the performances are going so well.”
Zsoldos spent most of the day selling a string of raffle tickets to passersby. She helped keep Festival of Trees events moving earlier in the week, and after surviving the whirlwind, is looking forward to a rest.
On Saturday, however, she said she appreciated everyone’s generosity as she got to watch the community and local businesses step up with their support.
“The community has been wonderful, and each [tree] is always unique. It always astounds me. I mean look at them,.” Zsoldos said as she motioned to the trees. “Year after year, they’re so unique, and it’s so much fun to see the community come together.”
After the showcase, residents had plenty of other holiday activities to choose from to round out the day. They could have grabbed a take-out dinner at Martha’s Kitchen, witnessed the 3rd Annual “Tops off for the Holidays” lighted Jeep parade or attended a choral performance at First Congregational Church.
