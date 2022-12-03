ST. ALBANS CITY — Thanks for joining us for the 12th Annual Running of the Bells!
More than 300 people joined the Messenger on Thursday night in Taylor Park to ring in the holiday season with a one-mile fun run and costume contest.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Franklin County Animal Rescue and United Way of Northwest Vermont.
Under the holiday lights, kids and adults enjoyed music, visits with Santa Claus and beer from 14th Star Brewing. Many did so while dressed as reindeer, elves, gifts and cowboys.
The panel of judges — made up of representatives from the benefiting charities, Messenger editor Bridget Higdon and Mayor Tim Smith — were given the difficult task of choosing costume winners in 7 categories. So many people wow-ed us with their spirit and creativity!
New this year was the “Best of the Bells” category, which Smith bestowed upon employees from Superior Technical Ceramics, whose light-up cowboy hats caught his attention.