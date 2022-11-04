ST. ALBANS — With November rolling in, that means the Festival of Trees is just around the corner.
This year’s event, starting on Nov. 25 and wrapping on Dec. 3, has many of the mainstays St. Albans residents have come to expect from the annual holiday kick-off – such as Taylor Park’s tree lighting and plenty of Christmas-themed events to keep the family busy – but it’s also arriving with a few changes.
Most anticipated is the return of the Festival of Trees gala on Dec. 2. Event organizers canceled the gala last year due to a lack of volunteers, but this year, they’ve been able to push it forward after employees with the Josh Pallotta Fund decided to take up the organizing task.
The Josh Pallotta Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans by providing them with the tools and skills needed to better adapt to their lives after serving in the armed forces.
“This has been one of my favorite events in St. Albans for many years,” Andrea Gagner, the Josh Pallotta Fund’s executive director, said. “When they asked me to take over the gala this year, it was kind of a no brainer for me. I love the event, and it brings more awareness for the Josh Pallotta Fund.”
The theme of this year’s Gala will be a “Christmas in Paris.”
“It’s a gala so our goal is to have everyone come out in their finest. When you think Paris, you think fashion, of elegance and class. We want people to dress the part,” Gagner said.
The event will also have a few changes to its fundraising process. In past years, the gala would feature a Christmas tree auction to raise money for the organizing agency, but Gagner said the logistics of having people carry a tree home always caused issues.
Instead, organizers will be hosting an art auction. Gagner said she’s reached out to different visual artists – painters, sculptors and glass makers – through St. Albans Community Arts to create a series of locally-produced items that people can buy via live auction.
“It’s something that they can bring home with them. They’ll have something that they can show at home but not take up the space of a whole Christmas tree,” Gagner said.
A silent auction, featuring items from local businesses and sponsors, will also be available.
As for the night’s entertainment, Gagner has booked two bands. Cozy O'Donnell, a grooving dance cover band, will kick off the night at 8 p.m. to be followed by the musical stylings of the Jesse Agan Experience at 10 p.m.
Those who attended Kingman Fest last May may recognize Agan’s name as the vocalist who performed as Queen’s Freddie Mercury during the street festival. He also heads up the ensemble Shake.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to get out this holiday,” Gagner said. “Winters can be so tough in Vermont. [The gala] gives us the opportunity to get out and to be able to be social with one another.”
Light show
The other major change for this year's Festival of Trees is the addition of a laser light show as a replacement for the fireworks that typically accompany the festival’s tree lighting ceremony.
Chip Sawyer, the city’s representative on the downtown board, said event organizers had been considering a replacement because the fireworks show often adds logistical problems related to planning the event, such as needing to move the crowd for safety reasons after lighting the Taylor Park bonfire.
Organizers also received some complaints from people who live downtown who can’t attend the show because they have to stay home to look after pets reacting to the fireworks.
As an alternative, Sawyer said event organizers reached out to Dynamic FX to hold a holiday-themed light show featuring lasers, smoke and timed music.
“We wanted to try something new and see how it goes. It might be something that folks like,” Sawyer said.
The rest of the tree lighting ceremony, however, will remain largely the same. Crowds can still grab a cup of hot cocoa as they watch a large bonfire in Taylor Park, and Santa Claus will be there later in the evening for photo opportunities.
“We might find the laser light show is well received or at least a great backdrop for everything going on at the event,” Sawyer said.
Event schedule
Outside of this year’s changes, the week’s schedule of events features more than its share of events for both adults and children. Here’s a list of what’s going on during the event-filled week.
Downtown Tree Walk – Nov. 25 through Dec. 30
Available from the start of the Festival of Trees on Nov. 25 and extending through the holiday season, visitors to downtown St. Albans can take a walk down Main Street past decorated Christmas trees and other holiday-themed displays.
Downtown Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show – 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 26
The de facto kick-off of the Festival of Trees begins the weekend after Thanksgiving when local residents pack Taylor Park to watch the trees don their lighted regalia and to visit with Santa Claus.
Holiday Paint Party – 3 to 5 p.m., Nov. 27
At the paint party organized by Katherine Hartson, create a holiday inspired artwork while having drinks with friends at Awaken Yoga Studio. Tickets are $20.
Holiday Winter Games – 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 28
Bring your holiday cheer to Taylor Park on Nov. 28 for games and sleigh rides sponsored by the St. Albans Recreation and the St. Albans Free Library.
Holiday PJ Story Time – 6 p.m. Nov. 29
Enjoy stories, songs and craft in your best holiday pajamas at the St. Albans Free Library Tuesday night.
Holiday Movie – 6 p.m., Nov. 30
Get into the holiday spirit with a free family movie at the Welden Theatre in downtown St. Albans.
Running of the Bells – 5 p.m., Dec. 1
The 12th annual one-mile run, walk or jog in downtown St. Albans awards participants for best holiday costumes. Sponsored by the Messenger, the run benefits the Franklin County Animal Rescue and the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Tickets are $10.
Festival of Trees Gala: Christmas in Paris – 6 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 2
Enter Paris, the City of Lights, at St. Albans City Hall for cocktails, a Parisian-inspired buffet and an art auction. Live bands on the schedule include Cozy and the Jesse Agan Experience.
Holiday Entertainment – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 3
During the first Saturday of December, families will have a wide range of events to check out at St. Albans City Hall. Dance troupes will begin their performances at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Face painting and balloon art will extend from 2 to 4 p.m., and the Smokey Newfield Project band will take over from 4 to 6 p.m. 14th Star Brewing Co. will be available when the concerts starts.
Santa’s Workshop – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3
After checking out city hall, head over to the Saint Albans Museum in the early afternoon to visit with Santa and check out his workshop.
Holiday Paint Party – 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 3
The second of two paint parties hosted by Katherine Hartson at Awaken Yoga Studio, the event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3
Martha’s Kitchen Holiday Grab and Go Meals – 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3
These pre-ordered holiday meals help Martha’s Kitchen raise funds for the next year. The cost is $20 for one and $35 for two. Orders can be made by emailing Marthaskitchen802@gmail.com or by calling 802-343-5411.
Holiday Entertainment – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 4
The schedule of entertainment continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, during another round of performances at St. Albans City Hall. The day’s event includes 1 p.m. performances by the Center Mass Army Brass and the 40th Army Band Vermont National Guard.
Music for the Season of Light – 4 p.m., Dec. 4
The First Congregational Church will host its seasonal concert in the late afternoon on Dec. 4. “Music for the Season of Light” will cover contemporary and classical holiday music. Tickets are $5 to $20.
Holiday Tractor Parade – 6 p.m., Dec. 9
The perennial crowd favorite, the St. Albans tractor parade, will feature plenty of large diesel-fueled vehicles decked out with holiday lights for the crowds who gather in downtown St. Albans. The event is sponsored by the St. Albans Creamery & Supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.