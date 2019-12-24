FAIRFAX — Franklin West Supervisory Union has begun the process of recruiting a new permanent superintendent.
Following the death of superintendent Ned Kirsch earlier this year, FWSU hired Donald van Nostrand to serve as an interim superintendent while the supervisory union searches for a permanent one.
The FWSU board has formed a search committee comprised of educators, supervisory union staff and board members, and hired a consultant, Susan Holson, from the Vermont School Board Association to assist with the process.
The committee expects to begin interviews in January. Anyone with suggestions of topics that should be discussed in the interviews may contact Tara Sweet, FWSU Board Chair at tsweet@fwsu.org or by mail to the Franklin West Supervisory Union Central Office, attention Tara Sweet.
Once the committee has selected final candidates, it will hold public forums for residents in Georgia, Fairfax and Fletcher to meet and give feedback on the finalists.