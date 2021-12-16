FAIRFAX — The school board initiated its superintendent screening process and search on Tuesday evening and went over roles, responsibilities and specifics about the job description.
Interim Superintendent John Tague stepped into his current role last year, leaving his post as Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax principal. He replaced James Tager, who left for the superintendency with the Bangor School Department in Bangor, Maine after one year leading FWSU.
Tager had moved his family up from Florida to take the job, where he had been a long-time administrator and coach. He replaced Interim Superintendent Donald van Nostrand, who was hired after the sudden death of superintendent Ned Kirsch in 2019.
Tague is currently in his 28th year as an educator. Prior to holding the superintendency, he was principal at BFA for six years. While the position he is taking is technically “interim” while there is an ongoing search for a
“When the current super indicated that he was not going to return, the board chairs asked if I was interested,” Tague said. “My hope is that I would be considered for the permanent superintendency position.”
In FWSU school board meeting minutes dated April 26, Linda Keating, FWSU’s assessment, curriculum and instruction director, said Tague’s superintendency would be an “asset” to the district given the many changes to the district in the past few years. Swanton School Principal Chris Dodge also commented on Tague’s consistency and value as a person and colleague.
After other administrators and officials expressed their ardent support for Tague’s hire in that meeting, the Fairfax School Board Chair Scott Mitchell made a motion to approve Tague to start on July 1. The motion passed unanimously 9-0.
On Tuesday, Tague confirmed he had submitted an application for the FWSU superintendency and because of his involvement, declined to comment further.
