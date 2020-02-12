GEORGIA – The Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) announced Wednesday that James Tager would be taking over as Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2020.
According to a statement from the supervisory union, Tager is currently the superintendent of Flagler Schools in Flagler County, Fla., and has a history of serving in administrative and teaching positions in Florida schools.
“The FWSU Board is pleased to welcome Jim to our supervisory union,” Tara Sweet, the chair of the FWSU school board, said in a statement. “His vision and collaboration skills make him a great fit to help move FWSU forward with our belief in what is possible and in continuing to provide the best possible education for all students within FWSU.”
According to the supervisory union, Tager was selected after FWSU’s board of directors narrowed a list of candidates to two finalists and interviewed both finalists following day-long interviews with students, staff, administrators and faculty earlier this week.
The FWSU board unanimously approved offering Tager a one-year contract starting July 1.
According to FWSU, Tager has an “extensive background in education” that, per FWSU, “will continue to move FWSU with our vision in ‘a belief in what is possible.’”
His resume includes accolades like the East Central Florida chapter of Phi Delta Kappa’s Educator of the Year award, Secondary Visual Arts Principal of the Year, and Administrator of the Year by several Florida associations.
According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Tager spent almost 40 years as an educator in Visoula County schools and took over as superintendent in Flagler Schools in 2017.
During Tager’s tenure as superintendent, according to the News-Journal, the school district’s graduation rate rose and the district earned an “A” grade from Florida’s Dept. of Education for the first time in eight years.
Tager was also named Five-Star Coach of the year and served as the coach for an International Special Olympic Gold Medal Team, according to a press release from FWSU.
According to FWSU, Tager’s family is “excited for the move to Vermont and to be part of our communities.”
“You made my day,” Tager said, according to FWSU. “I am very excited for this opportunity.”
Tager will be taking over a position currently held by Donald Van Nostrand, who signed on as an interim superintendent last year to fill in after the unexpected passing of previous superintendent Ned Kirsch.