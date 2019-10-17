ST. ALBANS – How should the state fund the transformation needed to shift from a health care system in which hospitals and doctors are paid for each visit, test and procedure to one one in which they are paid to help patients stay healthy and avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease? That was at the heart of a meeting of the Green Mountain Care Board at Northwestern Medical Center on Wednesday.
NMC has been ahead of the curve when it comes to reducing costs. Roughly a decade ago, the hospital began using social workers to find out why some patients were frequent users of the emergency department, and to help them find alternatives. They succeeded in reducing use of the emergency department and getting patients to their primary physicians instead, a far less costly alternative. That’s just one example of how the hospital has worked with other health care providers to make sure patients are getting the care they need from the appropriate source whether that’s primary care physicians, Franklin County Home Health, or Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
The hospital has also gone all-in on prevention. A program for surgical patients that helps them improve their health pre-surgery has resulted in pounds lost, reduced risk of — or better managed — diabetes, and more successful recovery after surgery.
It has integrated health coaches into primary care offices to work with patients on improving their health.
Then there is RiseVT, which works with schools, municipalities, and employers to improve the health of the population overall through better nutrition and more exercise.
All of this has led to less demand for the hospital’s services, a boon for containing costs overall. NMC has become a hospital with low rates and low patient numbers compared to its peers. For those looking to reduce health care costs, this is good news.
For NMC, it’s created some challenges.
The majority of the hospital’s income still comes from being paid for specific services — tests, visits, exams. If people are healthier or are going to their primary physician instead of the emergency room, they need fewer services, which leads to lower revenue. But because health care costs rise at a much faster rate than inflation as a whole, that means that the decline in services isn’t matched by a decline in costs.
Just as pharmaceutical companies charge individual consumers more, they also charge hospitals more. Medical equipment costs rise at similar rates. And attracting and retaining talented care providers in a competitive market is an additional financial challenge.
All of that means that revenues have declined faster than overall costs even as the hospital tries to shift its work to include prevention and improving the overall health of the population.
Eventually, the hospital will begin receiving payment based on keeping patients healthier. Under the All-Payer model hospitals will be paid per person not per procedure for patients from participating insurers, so far that’s been mostly Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross, Blue Shield.
The shift, intended to provide an incentive to health care providers to work with patients on preventing and managing chronic illness and maintaining their health, is being implemented slowly. Currently, hospitals receive 30 percent of the payment per patient they will ultimately receive.
The situation has left NMC with “a foot in two canoes” in the words of CEO Jill Berry Bowen.
Jessica Holmes, a member of GMCB, asked if the board should reconsider how it evaluates hospital budgets. Right now, the board focuses on net patient revenue. Should the board instead adopt an approach looking at where the payments are coming from, quality of care, and access to primary care, she asked, wanting to know how NMC would reimagine the budget process.
Robyn Alvis, NMC’s Chief Financial Officer, said the hospital has succeeded in keeping rate increases on the hospital side, keeping fees for outpatient services flat. However, it may be time to “rethink how the pie is divvied up” and reward those like NMC who are working to reduce overall costs in the system, perhaps by subsidizing the investments they’re making in prevention she said.
GMCB board member Maureen Usifer pointed out that when hospitals increase their rates someone is paying for it, and it’s usually individual consumers paying their insurance premiums.
“Any additional increase goes to the consumer paying these commercial rates,” she said, adding that for some families, premiums are 20 percent of their household budget, leaving them without money to make co-payments, and thus without care.
“Without these revenues we can’t afford these increased expenses,” answered Bowen, pointing out that “hospitals are bearing the risks of this model.”
“We have to have these conversations with the payers,” said Alvis, arguing that insurance companies should understand the financial benefits of prevention and be required to help fund it.
Amy Putnam, vice president of physician services at NMC, countered that the biggest cause of rising insurance premiums is pharmaceutical costs, which are also impacting hospitals. NMC, she noted, is working to reduce the use of medications over the long term.
One point, returned to by multiple people during the meeting, is that many insurance companies will pay to screen someone for diabetes risk, but very few will pay for health coaching for those found at high risk in order to help them avoid developing the disease.
It costs an estimated $7,400 per year to treat a stable diabetic, according to GMCB member Tom Pelham.
“How do we take a portion of that money to prevent disease?” Bowen asked.
NMC requires health screenings for all of its employees and any spouses on the hospital’s insurance. Nineteen percent of those people, 117, were found to be pre-diabetic. Of those 117, 19 agreed to take part in a wellness program aimed at preventing diabetes, according to Karen Staniels, director of physician services at NMC. Using more conservative numbers than Pelham’s she estimated a savings of $50,000 per year, if those 19 people successfully avoid getting diabetes.
Monica Greene, President of Vermont Precision Tools, said her company has been participating in the employer-based health programs NMC offers. Coaches have worked with VPT’s employees to reduce their risk for chronic disease and improve their overall health. Yet, the company is paying those costs with no help from its health insurance providers, she noted.
While nothing was resolved, Kevin Mullin, chair of the committee, did offer one bit of hope. More private insurers, he said, will be joining the All Payer program.