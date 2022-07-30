BURLINGTON — For the first time since 1953, a passenger train left Burlington’s downtown train station yesterday morning bound for New York City.
On Friday, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, along with Vermont’s congressional delegation and governor, the City of Burlington and other state, federal and rail officials, celebrated the start of the expanded Amtrak Ethan Allen Express passenger rail service in Burlington, Ferrisburgh-Vergennes and Middlebury.
Sen. Patrick Leahy said that after decades of work, it’s finally "full steam ahead" for passenger rail service in Vermont.
"I know many Vermonters, including Marcelle and me, are excited to have the Ethan Allen return," he said. “Restoring passenger rail service in Vermont has been a priority for me during my time in the Senate, including securing more than $100 million for rail improvements that have made the restoration of passenger service between Burlington and New York City possible.”
The inaugural service was celebrated with refreshments and live music, followed by a series of remarks by city, state and federal officials. The event culminated in a ribbon-cutting event before the first southbound train departed Union Station for New York City.
The newly expanded Ethan Allen Express departed Vermont Friday morning 80% sold out between Castleton, the last Vermont stop, and New York’s Penn Station. Amtrak’s two Vermont passenger rail lines, the Ethan Allen Express and the Vermonter, are top performers in Amtrak’s state-supported services.
Ridership has been rising since April of this year after a drop during the winter due to COVID-19 infection rates. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, ridership increased by 15.8% in April, 11% in May and 19.3% in June of this year.
Sen. Bernie Sanders said expanding and improving public transportation is critical to addressing the existential threat of climate change.
“The Ethan Allen extension is an important step in that work right here in Vermont," he said. "I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of making today a reality. To my mind, our state and federal governments can and must do even more to improve public transportation for all.”
Rep. Peter Welch shared similar sentiments, saying the day was a historic and exciting moment for Vermont. Expanded Amtrak service in the region will increase mobility and connectivity for Vermonters, as well as help more folks from outside the Green Mountain State experience all that Vermont has to offer, he said.
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said he was delighted by the turnout at Union Station Friday, and he and the AOT are grateful for the hard work and commitment by many to bring the train to Burlington.
“Above all, AOT would like to thank our Congressional delegation and in particular Senator Leahy for his career-long dedication and effort to secure federal funding and ensure that Amtrak service would be expanded," Flynn said.
Speakers at the event were as follows:
- Joe Flynn, Secretary of Transportation
- Governor Phil Scott
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Miro Weinberger, Mayor of Burlington
- Jeff van Oot, Legislative Aide for Sen. Patrick Leahy
- Rebecca Ellis, State Director for Rep. Peter Welch
- Jennifer Mitchell, Federal Railroad Administration Deputy Administrator
- Stephen Gardner, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer
- Raymond D. Hessinger, Director, Freight and Passenger Bureau, New York State Department of Transportation
- Dick Mazza, Vermont Senate Transportation Chair
- Diane Lanpher, Vermont House Transportation Chair
- Selden Houghton, President of Vermont Rail System
