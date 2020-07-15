ST. ALBANS — After August 15, fuel oil companies will not be able to legally fill tanks which have not been inspected, under state law.
The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association (VFDA) is encouraging those who heat with fuel oil to contact their provider to confirm that the tank has been checked by a Vermont Certified Tank Inspector within the past three years.
Anyone whose tank has not been inspected is urged schedule an appointment soon. Find a heating fuel or heating service company at vermontfuel.com/find.
For information on whether or not your tank will pass inspection, go to vermontfuel.com/tank where there is one-minute video explaining Vermont's Tank Regulations and the minimum safety standards.
Owners of tanks which don't pass inspection can receive $250 in assistance from the VFDA Tank Rebate Program to replace a non-compliant tank with a new tank. Since 2018, VFDA has helped replace nearly 1,000 tanks and distributed approximately a quarter of a million dollars in rebates directly to Vermont fuel oil customers.
Details of the program are available at vermontfuel.com/tankrebateresults
More infromation on financial assistance for tank replacements can be found at vermontfuel.com/tankassist