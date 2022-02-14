ST. ALBANS — The Messenger newsroom is kicking off coverage of Town Meeting Day 2022.
Since the late 1700s, Vermont towns and villages have held annual meetings to vote on issues like local officials and municipal budgets. These meetings have deep roots, with residents packing into small rooms to put democracy into practice.
In the years since the first Town Meeting Day, many Vermont municipalities have transitioned to the Australian ballot, where voters mark their choices on mail-in ballots or at a polling place.
From now until March 1, Messenger reporters will be sharing — in print and online — everything you need to know in order to make informed choices on your ballot.
We’ll talk to town administrators and school superintendents about their fiscal year 2022-23 budgets, as well as interview candidates of contested elections.
Town Meeting coverage will be delineated in print and in the e-edition by a special banner at the top of the page. On the web, you can find these stories at samessenger.com/town_meeting_day.
So far, education reporter Kate Barcellos has provided a guide to Maple Run Unified School District's budget and school board race. St. Albans City and Town reporter Josh Ellerbrock has spoken with the candidates for City Council and Town Selectboard. He has also provided an overview of how each municipality's budget will impact your taxes.
Look out in the weeks ahead for coverage of ballots in Enosburg, Georgia and Swanton as well as the county's school districts. Got a question about our election coverage? Email bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
Want to submit a letter to the editor? Read this guide before submitting a letter to Editor Emeritus Emerson Lynn at elynn@orourkemediagroup.com.
