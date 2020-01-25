FAIRFIELD/SHELDON – According to Kristina Bolduc, she always knew she would be all of three things: a member of the armed services, a teacher and an artist. Today, the Fairfield-by-way-of-Maine printmaker works out of a studio in Sheldon and attends classes at the University of Vermont, studying art education to become a teacher like her mother in Maine.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Purdue University, she became a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, where Bolduc served for several years, saw deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and met her husband.
Her studio, tucked into the second floor of her in-laws’ home, can seem as cluttered as her resume.
Several desks tucked against the wall were covered with successful prints, blending the bold inks of a woodblock-style print with the cloudier hues of watercolor, and a few that did not take to the paper as well as they could have that Bolduc said she hoped to recycle elsewhere.
Her printing press was hidden under a window, and concept art mingled with family photos, previous works and posters on the walls around her studio.
An easel sat in one corner with an unfinished acrylic painting, weaving together abstract strands of orange and blue.
“I get distracted easily,” she admitted with a laugh when the Messenger visited her studio earlier this month.
Most of Bolduc’s most readily available work is woodcut-style prints, where an image is carved into a sheet of linoleum and, with ink spread over the sheet’s grooves, stamped onto paper; and its inverse, intaglio, where the ink fills a carving’s grooves before being pressed onto paper.
Bolduc said she picked up on printmaking while studying at Purdue. Her teacher, Kathryn Reeves, inspired Bolduc in a way the Fairfield printmaker called “infectious.”
“She was so infectious with the way she loved printmaking,” Bolduc said. “How could you not love printmaking?”
Bolduc takes that a step further, though, often dipping into her experience as a painter as well.
On the day of the Messenger’s visit, many of her pieces featured a blend of printmaking and paint, particularly watercolors.
Many of her works, for now at least, followed the organic lines of nature and the human body, with trees hiding the silhouettes of women, faces creeping through ferns and leaves pressed against the ghostlier shades of watercolors.
In a bin, a few discarded prints were left to be repurposed for other works, including an in-progress acrylic painting where the images of an imperfect pressing bled through fiery shades of orange and red.
“You have a lot of imperfections, but imperfections have stories too,” Bolduc said. “There are creative ways to use something that’s not perfect – but can be.”
For those interested in exploring Bolduc’s work, she is featured in the Artist in Residence gallery in St. Albans, a place where she said she finds a sense of community and even stray inspirations for her next works – like the plate with a single piece of cauliflower and single blueberry from a gallery reception she kept inadvertently returning to during her interview with the Messenger.
For onlookers, Bolduc’s life in the Marine Corps might seem like it conflicts with the creative spirit fueling her art.
Bolduc disagreed, however, saying that the real conflict with art was simply the full days her duties required. Even then, she admitted there were briefings and meetings where her notes had not-entirely-related doodles in the margins.
According to Bolduc, her service in the Marines – and the requisite problem solving that came with it – actually helped in some ways with her artistic pursuits.
“Sometimes it can be dueling... and some of that art part was shelved,” Bolduc said. “[But] art and art creation handshake with problem-solving skills.”
Her military service was also a way Bolduc – as well as her three siblings – followed in the footsteps of her mother, a veteran who served in the Navy before becoming the art teacher for their hometown’s school district.
“It is almost hand-in-hand with my mother,” Bolduc said.
Her mother also helped steer her artistic pursuits – which began young for Bolduc and her siblings – as well as her prospective career as an educator.
Bolduc said her relationship with the arts began young, starting with the drawings she and all her siblings would doodle and the costumes they would make as kids.
Eventually, that graduated to the art classes taught by her mother, who taught in the elementary school Bolduc attended and, a year before Bolduc graduated to middle school, transferred to teach middle and high school art.
Bolduc said those experiences, paired with those with a fourth-grade teacher and her experiences in college, helped turn her toward the qualifications she is now seeking from the University of Vermont to become an educator.
For Bolduc, the arts classroom was a place where barriers between students could be crossed and “a-ha” moments could be had.
“The classroom can be such a welcoming place,” Bolduc said. “I one-hundred percent believe art can cross those boundaries.”
“There’s just something about being a part of a person’s ‘a-ha!’ moment,” she added, comparing it to when she found a voice in printmaking in college. “I’m really just there as their guiding hand to their ‘a-ha!’ moment.”
Bolduc, now a proud mother of three and proud stepmother of another three, said she was also excited to take the formal leap into art education, something she has already flirted with as a substitute teacher in Virginia and California.
There is even a classroom ready for her – she will be student teaching at Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans in an upcoming semester.
“I feel like I’m re-finding myself,” Bolduc said.