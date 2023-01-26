ST. ALBANS — Blink, and you’ll miss the film archives at the Messenger office.
Sitting in a blue metal box surrounded by the flotsam of too many news stories, the archives resemble a dated piece of furniture more than anything else. I used to pass it on my way to the bathroom without giving it a second thought.
But history has a way of creeping on you. I first took the film archives seriously this past October when I recognized that I could probably digitize the film without too much effort.
There was no great reason for the move outside of my curiosity, and I knew the Messenger building often awarded those tendencies. The place has so many nooks and crannies worth sticking your head into, it seems to be cursed with historical records. The film archive is no exception.
Each shelf is organized by year labeled on aging paper. Pull one out, and you find roughly 52 envelopes, each one labeled with a span of dates. Inside each envelope are hundreds of film strips.
The entire archive begins with 1961, and proceeds along three decades to wrap up in 1991. Another collection of three-ring binders extends the collection past 1991 up until the time we all started taking photos with digital cameras.
After a few speed bumps figuring out how to digitize the film, the results speak for themselves.
Project timewarp
A standard day as a reporter involves wrangling with big swathes of information, tugging out complexity or injecting a few pieces of context to end up with something someone actually wants to read.
The process can be especially extensive for larger articles. Sources are contacted, and sometimes, the conversation is never used outside of background information. Or a nice database is nixed in favor of a snappy stat. It’s the same process for photos.
Consider, I take about 200 shots in an hour while on assignment, which I then filter down to 40 or 50 final photographs, which are then published online.
Back in the ‘70s, they dealt with the same issues, but they had even more restrictions before the digital age. Photo processing took longer, and they had a singular daily paper to fill, which didn’t exactly have room for extensive photo galleries. In the process of finding what to use, they sent many of the photos they didn’t use in the archives.
To me, it makes the digging even more fun. Without the typical polish, many of our archival photographs represent a unique historical viewpoint – like taking a look between the cracks of decades.
Every envelope of photos I process becomes a journey through a week I didn’t live through. I get to meet people I’ve never seen and take tours of buildings that no longer stand, and sometimes, moments captured 50-years-ago can echo forward.
I think it’s the portraits that grab me most. We all want that one selfie of us smiling big into the camera, but these secondary photos – essentially journalistic scraps – show those moments between the smile, when someone is prepping a smirk, or giving a comment.
You get a sense that the photographer captured something completely true, and for that moment, the reality of yesterday jumps into the present to show us something exceptionally familiar.
There’s no glitz or glamor, no filters, no AI upgrades. Instead, it’s a simple flash of a moment imprinted on film.
