ST. ALBANS CITY — Leaving Shanghai on the brink of a pandemic with your first child on the way isn’t how most educators make their way to the Maple Run Unified School District.
But it’s how John Muldoon, the new assistant superintendent and his family became new Vermonters in July in a whirlwind adventure involving selling a house, buying a house, moving to and from Shanghai, enduring a global pandemic, having a baby and scrambling to find a passport for their infant daughter, all of which ended with Muldoon developing a deep passion for yard work.
“I missed it,” Muldoon. “It’s meditative for me.”
Career journey
The child of educators, the naturally-mathematical Muldoon found a passion for economics when he reached college, but the passion faded when he pursued a career in the field.
On the advice of a teacher friend, Muldoon reluctantly took a temporary teaching position at the James S. Daley Middle School in Lowell, Mass. as a math intervention teacher.
“Inside of the first day, [I knew] that was it,” Muldoon said. “At the end of the day, I was sitting in my classroom and I just remember being overwhelmed with this feeling...how right this felt for me.”
After a year, Muldoon went back to school for a master’s degree in education to become a social studies teacher and moved on to Melrose Middle School where he coached cross-country, became intervention director and later assistant principal over six years.
When his principal moved on to Belmont High School, he wanted to bring Muldoon with him, and Muldoon became the assistant principal for BHS for four more years.
Move to China
Through a mutual connection in 2017, Muldoon was named the new principal of the Shanghai American School (SAS), a consulate school in Shanghai. He and his wife got on a plane without hesitation.
“It just seemed like this great adventure that we could go on,” Muldoon said.
Though learning Mandarin proved to be a struggle, Muldoon and his wife quickly became enamored with the city of Shanghai and its constant growth and expansion in its buildings, arts and culture.
“As a society they are really on the move,” Muldoon said. “There’s this frenetic energy that feels like it's got one foot in both worlds. A really, really long ancient history and this super modern society that is reinventing itself.”
Traditional Chinese customs like tea and art are interspersed with elite amenities and modern design in the sprawling city, a far cry from the New England communities he once called home.
Drawn to Vermont
In the winter of 2019, the Muldoons decided to do what they’d always wanted to do: buy a home in Vermont where they would eventually move and raise their family.
“We always knew we were going to be coming back to Vermont,” Muldoon said. “I grew up in New Hampshire, she grew up in upstate New York, and we both have a long history of connections to the Green Mountain State.”
So while working in Shanghai, the Muldoons spent their free hours enjoying spicy noodles and dumplings and browsing for real estate.
They found a home in Stowe at the same time that a position opened up as assistant superintendent of the Maple Run Unified School District, a career fit for Muldoon in the perfect place to raise their family.
Twist of fate
While working in Shanghai in January 2020, the Muldoons attended a recruitment conference for international teachers in Cambridge, Mass. Simultaneously, the Coronavirus took hold in China, and schools began shutting down.
As the Muldoons were already in the U.S., they decided to stay.
“The vast majority of the teachers [at the SAS school] left China,” Muldoon said. “We were always kind of thinking that things would get back under control in China, and we would be able to return to Shanghai and our child would be born there...it became a global phenomenon and China closed their border to outsiders.”
After months of working from halfway across the world, SAS was finally able to get the Muldoons back to China. The family’s newest member, however, was about to make her arrival. Lenora Muldoon was born at UVM Medical Center.
Return to Shanghai
The Muldoons would have been happy to settle into their new home in Stowe, but notices from SAS urged them to return in-person in a matter of weeks.
Which meant little Lenora needed a passport, something many Americans were unable to get during the COVID-19 pandemic because of labor shortages and slow delivery times.
“We were very concerned that we would be separated as a family because there was a several million people backlog for getting passports,” Muldoon said. “So we visited the town clerk in Stowe and asked for help.”
The town clerk connected the Muldoons to the Vermont Passport Agency in St. Albans City where they brought their week-old Lenora in a desperate effort to acquire a passport in time for their return to Shanghai in Sept. 2020.
They were in luck: a few hours later the passport was ready, an assurance that they would never be without one another.
“That’s just one example of how people in Vermont have just always stepped up to help,” Muldoon said. “Or be kind and helpful to my family when the reality is, they didn’t have to.”
Arrival at Maple Run
Today, MRSU’s assistant superintendent finds himself looking forward to tending to his yard and his family, and doesn’t know whether they will ever return to the city they once called home.
But if anything could get him there, it would probably taste really good.
“Definitely the food,” Muldoon said. “I am a sucker for all types of Chinese cuisine...within a five to 10 minute walk from where I live I could have the best of every kind of Chinese cuisine...it’s something that I miss.”
