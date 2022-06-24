FRANKLIN COUNTY — “Initiate ALICE.” These are the words many students throughout the state hear echoing from their loudspeaker on a routine basis.
Students jump to action to protect their classmates and teachers. They grab tables and chairs to barricade themselves inside their classroom, block the windows and grab whatever object they can find, like scissors or a water bottle, to arm themselves.
Some drills are just that – drills. But many students now think about escape routes and potential weapons when walking into school every day.
“Even if it’s just a drill, the fact that students have to partake in that sort of training speaks volumes,” said BFA-Fairfax student Ella Stafford. “When I walk into a room, that’s the first thing I look for – what’s the best place to hide in here if need be?”
ALICE training — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — is an active shooter protocol practiced by K-12 schools. Drills occur every month or so in Franklin County districts and have become even more relevant since the fatal shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
“It becomes surreal when we as students are taking up scissors to take on an AR-15 right now,” BFA-Fairfax student Genevieve Collum said.
After Jack Sawyer was arrested for an alleged school shooting plot in 2018 in Fair Haven, many Vermont schools ramped up security, and in April of that year Gov. Phil Scott passed gun reform legislation, including a law that banned high capacity magazines and increased the minimum age for a gun purchase to 21.
But the shootings that happened across the country in the last month still have some students scared for their lives.
Over the past few weeks, the Messenger sat down with students from various districts in Franklin County to talk about their experiences. They are students who entered Kindergarten and learned “clear the halls” and “Run-Hide-Fight” drills as a part of their normal routine.
“It’s horrifying,” BFA-St. Albans junior Rachel Ledoux said of gun violence in schools. “I hope I never get to a point where, when I’m out of the school system, I’m indifferent to it … I can’t imagine it happening at BFA, but I am constantly on edge about it. I need to be prepared if it does happen.”
Practicing active shooter drills
Current Franklin County high school students have practiced dozens of ALICE and other active shooter drills since they were young.
Maple Run Unified School District conducts “Run-Hide-Fight,” which includes evacuation and “clear the halls” drills. They occur at the beginning and end of each school year and alternate between months. The drills are done through instruction and/or evaluation, according to the Maple Run Unified School District.
Ledoux, an aspiring political journalist, is a member of the social justice club at BFA-St. Albans and is an almost lifelong active shooter drill veteran.
“One of my earliest memories is of an active shooter drill in Kindergarten,” Ledoux said. “I was in the bathroom, and I came back to an empty classroom and I had no idea what was going on.”
Back then, “clear the halls” and active shooter drills required all students at St. Albans Town Educational Center to gather in the teacher’s lounge for safety, turn the lights off and crouch down.
Nowadays, high school students learn about escape routes during the first few days of school every year. Building maps are hung in classrooms.
Whenever Collum ventures out into the halls of BFA-Fairfax to go to the restroom, she said she’s careful to identify points of entry and escape, just in case the worst should happen.
“Every time I see a school shooting [on television] it increases my fear of being in a school building every day,” she said. “[I think] How do I get out of here if there’s a shooting? It’s terrifying.”
Classroom discussions
School shootings are discussed both between classmates and in classrooms, the students said.
“In our classes, when there’s a major shooting – and I hate to categorize it like that, but they’re so common now — we talk a little bit about it [just in case] anyone needs to talk about it,” Ledoux said.
Students said more support is needed to help guide them through the tragedies, pain that is both new and familiar to them from watching the news.
Teachers will sometimes incorporate these current events into lessons. In gender studies class, for example, Ledoux said students discuss how events might be related to toxic masculinity and gender roles.
Violent events are often blamed on the violence seen in video games and in media, but Ledoux considers it to be a social and cultural issue that has been cultivated and perpetuated for a long time.
Shootings have also been a subject in many social studies classes under the study of the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Guns as traditions
Each of the students told the Messenger they understood Vermont’s hunting and firearms traditions, and Stafford said her father was once a police officer. Her family hunts, and extensively educates about responsible gun ownership and safety.
But guns for hunting and protection aren’t what they’re talking about when they say they want to see fewer guns in society. Collum and Ledoux said they’re both in favor of more extensive background checks, and that there’s no need for automatic weapons in the hands of civilians.
“We don’t need AR-15s to be able to hunt,” Ledoux said. “I don’t think that’s something anyone needs to protect their home. One of the first big steps is limiting that access … We need to be cutting back on guns instead of throwing more into the mix and hoping it all works out.”
Stafford was born into a treasured family tradition of ethical hunting. Her father taught her and her family to respect the power of the gun and to treat it with care, she said. The gun is a tool to provide food for her and her community, and she takes pride in the sport.
“It honestly makes me emotional,” Stafford said of the misuse of firearms to violent ends. “It’s awful, and it should not be happening … There’s a really large lack of understanding regarding some aspects of firearms and education could be really helpful.”
Arming teachers?
On a scale of one to ten, Ledoux said she feels about a “six or seven” when it comes to feeling safe at BFA-St. Albans.
When asked whether she was in favor of arming teachers — an idea that’s been pitched in other school districts in other states — she said she was not.
“Frankly, I don’t think our teachers are paid well enough to have to deal with that,” Ledoux said. “There’s a lot of stuff on teachers’ plates and I don’t think giving them guns would benefit us or them. I think for myself and a lot of other students, having a gun in the classroom would make things a lot worse.”
