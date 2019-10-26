BAKERSFIELD – Boneyard Farm doesn’t look like a farm from the side of the road.
The little gray house, dating back to the 1850s, looks like it could be any Franklin County home, but its quiet nook along a steep mountain road hides the ten acres climbing uphill, where visitors can find any of the Doyles – Hannah, John and the one-and-a-half-year-old Reuben – tending to a greenhouse, rows of produce, chickens and pigs.
As the Doyles walked the Messenger through their small farm, Reuben reached out toward the family’s five remaining pigs. “Reuben love the pigs,” Hannah said, letting Reuben visit with the five swine eventually bound for slaughter later this month.
According to the Doyles, Boneyard Farm started as a homestead Hannah and John would tend to during their off-work hours. Only when they began sharing food with neighbors and friends did the homestead eventually graduate to an enterprise with wholesale accounts, community-supported agriculture shares and a pair of farmers market stands in St. Albans Bay and Montgomery.
“We sort of gradually built up from homesteading until we had a small farm,” Hannah said. “We’re still really tiny.”
“At some point, we were doing so much that it made sense to monetize the farm to support the hobby,” John said.
As Hannah said, the homestead that became Boneyard Farm is small, scattered up the hillside with just enough room for their small amount of growing space and to graze their animals. There’s also a corner left open for John’s fencing business, Gallup Brook Fencing, between the chickens and family beef cow.
The Doyles said it might’ve been another family’s homestead at one point, but that was already history by the time they purchased the old Bakersfield home. Since then, the family gradually cleared and reworked the land into its current state, where it’s still a work in progress of sorts, they said.
“We pulled a lot of scrap metal out of there,” John said.
“Truckloads,” Hannah confirmed.
The initial Doyle homestead grew out of an insistence on local food on the part of Hannah and John, who hoped to have a family life where they would know where their food came from and could provide for themselves if needed. “We care a lot about where our food comes from, and the best way to do that is to do it ourselves,” Hannah said. “We know that our animals had a really good life, and I enjoy growing our own food.”
“It struck a chord with me that this was a lifestyle we could have,” John said. “We sometimes have a meal that is close to 100 percent from our land, and that always feels good.”
It was nothing new to Hannah, who grew up with family homesteading in Tunbridge and who spent time working between several other farms before starting her own. To some degree, she said she’d always expected to have something like a homestead or Boneyard Farm in her life. “I definitely knew it was something I want to be a part of,” Hannah said.
John, meanwhile, came into the farm life from the suburbs between Boston and New Hampshire, where he grew up and worked in construction while taking night courses. After earning his associate’s degree and after deciding the four-year college track wasn’t for him, John moved on to other things before a fateful hike in the summer of 2008.
That year, Hannah set out from the southern end of the Long Trail and John from the north. They met near Mount Mansfield and, Hannah said, “he turned around and followed me north.”
Since then, the two have married and moved to Northern Vermont, settling first in Johnson before eventually purchasing their current Bakersfield home. Their family also grew in that period of time, with the young Reuben joining the family just as Boneyard Farm was lifting off the ground.
The demand on the two has been hard, John and Hannah said, especially on Hannah, who takes care of both Reuben and most of the farm work while John’s Gallup Brook Fencing takes him to installation jobs around Northwest Vermont. He’ll help on weekends and after work, but, according to John, “it’s really a one-woman show.”
“It’s really hard to juggle the daily tasks... but my most important job is taking care of him,” Hannah said, pointing to Reuben. “It’s a big challenge – I have a full-time job, but I have to bring a kid to a full-time job.”
Luckily, she said, Reuben seemed right at home on the farm. During the Messenger‘s visit, Reuben was comfortably crawling around rows of produce and visiting with the Doyle’s remaining pigs. “Reuben, before he was walking, he was digging in the garden,” Hannah said.
Boneyard Farm has also been a financial challenge for the Doyles. In the few years the farm’s functioned as its own business, it has yet to turn a profit. Much of those losses, though, come from the investments the two have had to make in order to upscale the homestead into a full farm, leading Hannah to believe that 2019 could become that first profitable year for the small farm.
“It’s a labor of love, and if we make money, that’s awesome,” Hannah said. “It’s hard, though. We don’t make a profit, and it’s really hard work to not make a profit.”
Today, Boneyard Farm is a mainstay at two of the region’s newest farmers markets, where they sell everything from fresh eggs and produce to canned products, pasture-raised meats and even bouquets of flowers. There are a few wholesale customers as well, they said, and the farm just wrapped up a summer with six community-supported agriculture shares.
The Boneyard Farm name, sourced from the handful of animal skulls scattered around the Doyles’ property, has also spread with the help of the farmers markets and simple word of mouth, Hannah said.
They both say they love the land and what it’s afforded both them and their son Reuben, but, as Boneyard Farm continues to grow and as John gets more work with his growing fencing business, their ten acres in the Bakersfield hillsides are starting to feel increasingly cramped, according to the Doyles.
They also have bigger dreams for their farm, they said, imagining a sort of farm where there’s room to grow and where they can be more accessible and more open for their community. At the moment, cramped space as well as their location on a narrow back road means Boneyard Farm can be somewhat distant from the rest of their community and keeps the Doyles from investing in things like a farm stand or from opening themselves up for educational visits.
“We’re not at our final destination, you know,” John said. “I feel like our pork and our chickens are really good, but we also have a vision that’s much bigger than this.”
John added that he’d need to find a place that could accommodate Gallup Brook Fencing as well, stating he didn’t “want to be separate” from the rest of his family.
Where those plans may take the Doyles is anyone’s guess – they have a few ideas they’d prefer to keep secret at the moment.
They assured the Messenger, however, that no matter where those plans took them, the Doyles would stay within the same foothills where they carved out the original Boneyard Farm.
“Franklin and Lamoille County – that’s been our community,” John said.
“We won’t go too far,” Hannah seconded. “We like it here.”