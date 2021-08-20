During the day, Georgia resident Ludmila Botnari crunches numbers in accounting.
But in the evenings, especially on a night before a market, Botnari gears up with a pair of gardening gloves and spends her time tending her flowers and designing bouquets.
It’s her creative outlet, she said.
She said she loves her day job, but it’s hard to find creativity in numbers.
Botnari now travels to local farmers markets, selling her bouquets to people within the community.
Botnari’s first experience with flowers was in her home country of Moldova.
She remembers the acres and acres of sprawling fields of flowers her grandmother would tend to. When she was a kid, her grandmother would take her out and make her help with the operation, weeding and taking care of the flowers and plants.
To her then, the tasks were annoying, now it’s her passion.
“What at that time seemed like the endless chore of weeding nowadays is just a part of the beautiful process of growing flowers,” Botnari said.
Botnari moved to Georgia, Vt. from Burlington after living there for 10 years. In Burlington, she had no space to grow anything but did think about what she would do with some land.
When she and her family moved to Georgia, she finally got the opportunity.
“I started doing this here because this place is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “Now it’s turned into sharing my flowers with the community, because there’s just something about enjoying the fruits of that hard labor in the summer.”
It’s Botnari’s first summer selling the flowers she grows and said the biggest lesson she’s learned from growing is how to adapt.
Growing flowers is a delicate process. When there were a few weeks earlier this summer with little rain, Botnari realized she needed to adjust to Mother Nature and water more.
“It’s just to go with whatever Mother Nature throws your way, and being able to adapt to all of those issues,” Botnari said.
At the most recent farmers market in Georgia, Botnari’s five-year old son Brandon took over, selling bouquets of his own that Botnari helped put together.
“He is very into it,” she said. “I think it's more because he sees how excited I am about the whole process, and I love sharing this passion with him.”
Botnari said raising a five-year-old is a lot like growing a flower, you need to adapt and go with the flow.
“I hope that maybe some of the things that he sees as chores right now turn into that passion and love for growing flowers,” she said.
