With school starting up soon, parents seem to be carrying a load of questions to me about children and heavy backpacks, and whether these packs can result in back problems in their little ones. Let me back up and provide some information on backpacks.
1. Weight and posture are key
There are some studies in high school and college students that suggest that if an older student carries a heavy load wearing only one strap of their pack on their shoulder, then serious neck, shoulder and back pain will result. While no similar study has been done in younger children, we can just look at them and see that those who wear one shoulder strap do alter their posture and gait, or how they walk, and this can certainly make them susceptible to getting back, shoulder and neck discomfort.
That is why the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Physical Therapy Association recommend that backpacks should contain no more than 10-15% of a child’s body weight.
2. Best backpack picks
The best kind of pack is one that is lightweight and has two wide, padded straps to go over the shoulders and that cannot dig into the shoulders to cause nerve pain. A recommended backpack has a padded waist or chest belt to distribute weight more evenly, a padded back so sharp objects do not poke through to the back, and multiple compartments to distribute the weight of the load. The width of the pack should be no greater than the child’s torso. In addition, a backpack should not hang down more than four inches below the waist. Remember to make sure your child uses both shoulder straps.
In addition, I recommend that the heaviest items be packed low in the pack and close to the body to help balance the load.
3. Signs of overload
My rule of thumb is that if your child complains of back, neck or shoulder pain during the week, and it gets better over the weekend, be suspicious of their backpack and make a weight or shoulder strap adjustment or reduce the weight content as necessary. I find that removing overdue library books is an easy way to reduce the weight load, not to mention storing some of those heavy books in a locker rather than carrying them around in a backpack all day.
Hopefully tips like these will pack a powerful punch – or should I say a nutritious school lunch – when it comes to your children wearing their backpacks appropriately.
Lewis First, MD, is Chief of Pediatrics at The University of Vermont Children's Hospital and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine. You can also catch "First with Kids" weekly on WOKO 98.9FM and NBC5.
