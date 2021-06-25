Here are a few things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Saturday, June 26:
The Hubcats at Rick’s Grill
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to folk music covers and original songs from a band that says it “Folk music without borders!” at Rick’s Grill on 25 Centre Drive in Milton.
Demystifying Death with Ellie DiCristrofaro
When: 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Details: Join this Highgate Library and Community Center zoom event for a chance to talk to a Funeral Director and about the embalming process. Ages 13 and up. Register for the event with this Google Form: https://forms.gle/arZoNQ1ZdnGPzjRb9. A zoom link will be sent once you register.
Sunday, June 27
Outdoor Clean Up with Mill River Brewing and Barbecue
When: 7:00 a.m.-10 a.m.
Details: Join Mill River Brewing BBQ and Smokehouse in cleaning up litter at 4 locations near the smokehouse. Wear sensible footwear and breathable clothing. See the facebook event for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1205516909910878/
Bread Baking 101 - An Introduction to Baking with Sourdough
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Details: Join Brot’s Bakery in Fairfax for this bread baking class. The class costs $125 and is limited to 8 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.