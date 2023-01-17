HIGHGATE – The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain will host its second annual Winter Shoeski, with complimentary hot chocolate, soups and chilis.
The fundraising event will be held at Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate at 3550 Gore Rd., at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.
Admission is $20 for an individual ticket, and $35 for a family of four, with all proceeds being donated to FNLC’s general funds.
FNLC treasurer Paul Jansen said 2022’s event was a bit of a let down, as the weather didn’t cooperate and they had barely any snow. For 2023, a mid-January snowstorm may help add a few inches to the trails’ base and provide for a better course.
Participants can use Nordic skis, snowshoes or mountain and fat tire bikes to go along the Choiniere family trails, which are the usual hosts to local high school cross-country running races.
2022’s event attracted around 50 participants and spectators, which Jansen said he thinks the weather was at fault for. He’s hoping for an even busier 2023.
There won’t be any snowshoes available to rent on-site, as Jansen said getting a fleet of snowshoes for a one day event isn’t cost-effective, but Swanton Public Library has snowshoes available for rent.
“This is all going to the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, so any dollar we have to spend is one dollar less we can contribute to the organization,” Jansen said.
For food and drink, Jansen said the organization’s board members will be providing a number of crock pots including chilis and vegetarian chilis, soups and hot cider.
“Really good, homemade comfort food is included for the price of admission,” Jansen said. “We’re trying to keep it affordable, $20 per person and $35 for a four-person family.”
The fun run won’t be timed and it’s not a competitive day, Jansen said, and the goal is to get people outside and raise some money for watershed improvement projects.
“It’s a good opportunity for folks to get outside, and the Choiniere Farm where the event is hosted is just drop-dead gorgeous,” Jansen said. “It’s going to be fun for us, whether we have a lot of snow or no snow, because it’s just a nice community day, and if we can raise some money for the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain then it’s a good day.”
In February, Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse will be hosting the fourth annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby to raise money for the FNLC on Feb. 18.
