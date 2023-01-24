SWANTON — The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge are hosting their 8th annual “Bird Tales” series via Zoom, inviting ornithologists and wildlife scientists to share stories from the field.
FMWR is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that helps financially support and take care of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton.
The organization hosts a number of events throughout the year, including in-person trail walks through the refuge and birdwatching trips.
For “Bird Tales” this year, FMWR is partnering with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies to hear stories from scientists across the Green Mountain State. The virtual event will take place 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies works to advance wildlife conservation through education and fieldwork, studying animals and environments across the western hemisphere. The center employs ten conservation biologists and data scientists, including a dedicated common loon biologist.
In previous years, the event was hosted at the Saint Albans Museum, but during the pandemic, it was moved online to Zoom and has stayed like that for the past three years.
FMWR event organizer Julie Filiberti said the event is likely to stay online for good.
“We can draw the storytellers from a wider variety of places and the audience has broadened a little bit because a February event in northern Vermont is sometimes, in person, pretty tough,” Filiberti said. “We’ve had great audiences since we’ve gone virtual.”
In the past, Filiberti said the group has focused on photographers or amateur bird-watchers, but this year they’re bringing in the professionals.
“Five of their [VCE’s] biologists are going to contribute and tell some sort of bird story about an encounter or chase,” Filiberti said. “We usually have a wide variety, and usually I don't give any parameters, just something that would make a good story. Usually there are also pictures and whatnot to accompany it.”
Filiberti said those in attendance are also free to ask questions once the stories are finished, and learn more about the speakers.
The event is free of charge, and would-be attendees can visit www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-bird-tales-tickets-477399824727 to sign up for the Zoom meeting.
The next birdwatching trip at the refuge is from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and is led by Filiberti and Ken Copenhaver.
