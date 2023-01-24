Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&