ST ALBANS CITY — Two crowds, one night: As Vermonters for Vermont presented their evening of speakers criticizing critical race theory in the St. Albans City Auditorium, hundreds gathered on the Taylor Park green amidst tie-dye stations, long tables of salads and barbecue fare, and lawn games for Neighbors for a Safer Saint Albans’ first Community Rally for Togetherness.
Critical race theory is an intellectual movement examining and educating about the impact of systemic racism in society.
“Jesus loves the little children of the world,” sang speaker Ellie Martin of Vermont Grassroots in City Hall when describing her early years in school. “When you’re brought up with that, what chance is there that you’re going to become a racist? I’m not a racist.”
Meanwhile, on the green hundreds gathered to spread their picnic blankets and lawn chairs to feast in an event complete with a full-sized grill, game and activity stations and instruments to hear speakers, the Freedom and Unity Chorus, and play games. Multiple speakers took part in both events.
“Finally, many Vermont educators are speaking out and bravely speaking the truth,” said Alyssa Chen, coordinator for the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont. “As attacks on the Critical Race Theory boogeyman sweep across Vermont, we are writing to take a strong stance for many teaching about race, for teaching the truth of our history, and for moving forward as a society to dismantle systemic racism and other forms of oppression.”
At the City Auditorium, Martin warned of the impacts of communism on the United States.
“They’ve decided that they want to repopulate Vermont and so we see a lot more black people now than I saw as a girl,” Martin continued. “The other thing that helped me as a little girl to make up my mind about communism, is missionaries came to speak.”
She said the missionaries told her and other students about how freedoms were severely limited in other countries.
“As a little girl, I loved my god-given freedom and I didn’t want anybody touching it. And I still don’t want anybody touching that freedom...Our kids, they are our treasures. They are the future of our country.”
At Taylor Park, Chen spoke out against anti-CRT movements and said they made the experiences of black, indigenous and people of color invisible.
“Boiled down to its essence, CRT simply believes that systemic racism exists and is embedded in all aspects of society,” Chen said. “We must remember that resistance is a sign that we are making change!”
Martin also urged attendees at the City Auditorium to get involved.
“People need to know about what’s going on in our country and people need to start speaking up about it,” Martin continued. “Are you questioning your vote? Have you thought about stepping up and finding your place in this world?”
She encouraged others to speak their minds in public to garner support and create change.
“How are we to know that marxism and communism is at the root of everything that we see. Is at the root of Black Lives Matter...What are you going to do about the Black Lives Matter flag in our schools?”
Meanwhile, Chen urged supporters to trust the future generations and educational institutions to understand and teach CRT as a tool to understand and unify society around a universal truth.
“Students deserve to understand themselves and the world around them,” Chen said. “We can trust young people to have meaningful discussions about complex topics. Teaching about race and racism unites across differences as we move towards more honestly understanding each others experiences instead of assuming what we know.”
