ST. ALBANS — Vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu are available free to the public each week in St. Albans.
Clinics take place this week on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans. Located next to Northwestern Medical Center, it is the former state motor vehicle office.
The clinics are sponsored by the State of Vermont and are operated by Garnet, a Vermont mobile healthcare company. The latest Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines covering COVID variants and flu shots for people 64 and under to 6 months-old are available.
“A daily list of clinics is available on the state department of health website,” said Jeff Patterson, director of operations for Garnet. “We urge Vermonters to check the site and the available vaccines.”
“We want to remind people that COVID is still active in our communities, and we are working to prevent the triple threat of the flu, RSV and COVID,” Patterson continued. “Our clinics are designed to make the process concise, fast, and accommodating.”
Emily Millman, an ER nurse at Northwestern Medical Center, brought her almost two-year-old son to the clinic for his bivalent booster recently. She was thrilled the clinic was in operation but surprised how little information about the clinic was available.
“I ask patients about their vaccine status, and they have no idea about the Bivalent availability or where to get them,” Millman said, “Everyone is eligible, and this clinic is so convenient and so quick.”
No appointments are necessary, and the available clinics can be found at https://www.healthvermont.gov/. If you are missing your vaccination card, the clinic staff can assist you.
