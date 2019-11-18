ENOSBURGH — Farm to Table manager Bonnie Hayes reached out to the Messenger to say although Farm to Table’s doors are closing, the free community dinner here is still happening — and the meal still needs donations.
Hayes planned to hold the dinner at Farm to Table, her Main Street restaurant, aided by Enosburgh’s new 242 Texas BBQ — which opened this weekend, also on Main Street — and Montgomery’s the Belfry.
But Farm to Table has now closed.
Nevertheless, the free community meal will happen — just at Enosburgh’s American Legion Post 42, on Depot Street, rather than at Farm to Table.
As for donations, drop those off at 242 Texas BBQ, right up Main Street across from the Northern Tier Center for Health office.
The meal is still at the same time on the same day: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 12-4 p.m.