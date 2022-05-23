FRANKLIN — There is a palpable buzz of excitement in the air at Franklin Central School in anticipation of the return of the famed Memorial Day Celebration, which is set for Monday, May 30.
“This is such a tight school and community and we’re very big on working together and celebrating things together,” said Krista Birkheimer, a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at the school. “This is much bigger than just a barbecue.”
The annual Memorial Day celebration is big in Franklin. Almost every organization in town makes an effort to attend in some form or another, whether it’s the local T-ball team, Boys and Girls Scouts of America or one of the bands that music teacher Jennifer McConnell organizes. If the students at Franklin Central don’t have an extracurricular club or team that they prefer to walk with, they walk with their class, and there is usually a float representing FCS.
“There are teachers that went to school here, they remember,” said music teacher McConnell. “It’s a very big deal here.”
Parents, business owners and organization directors in and around the town are quick to donate equipment, funds and labor to make Franklin’s Memorial Day Celebration a town-wide party to remember.
“The tent that is set up, borrowing the space over at the church and the chairs that are down in the church basement … there are so many people in the community that donate and let us use their supplies,” Birkheimer said.
The parade is something that FCS students, parents and teachers prepare for months, but for the past three years the parade has consisted of what the town could do in the wake of COVID-19: largely an automobile-themed parade.
In the meantime, students and teachers alike prayed that they would be able to resurrect their long-held tradition, something their parents and grandparents talked fondly about when remembering their days in the parade.
A band student from Missisquoi Valley Union High School is selected every year to play TAPS. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the parade procession will advance from FCS onto the road and march through the town, ending at the Town Hall.
The event draws families and friends from in and around the Franklin area. County residents gather at the edges of the main street n, which is closed off for parade activity. After following the parade, followers congregate at the Town Hall for student presentations and patriotic songs, along with a fully stocked barbecue with hamburgers, hot dogs and salads to benefit the fifth-grade class.
The students use the proceeds from their fifth-grade barbecue to fund sixth-grade activities in their school.
“Everyone in the school works together,” McConnell said. “This is really something special.”
About 45 Franklin students will be playing in the bands marching in the Memorial Day Parade. Students will be chorusing proudly the anthems of the United States Marine Corps., the Navy, the Army, the Airforce and the Coast Guard.
“We’re very thankful to go back to what we traditionally do,” Birkheimer said. “This is most certainly a tradition in our town, in our school. It’s something we have missed.”
