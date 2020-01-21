WILLISTON — A Franklin woman has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped on I-89 here.
Vermont State Police report a vehicle driven by Joanne Scott, 65, was the subject of a be on the lookout announcement for erratic driving Sunday shortly after 7:30 p.m. Troopers spotted and stopped her within 15 minutes.
VSP reports Scott showed signs of impairment. She was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Feb. 6 to answer a charge of driving under the influence.