SWANTON — A Franklin woman was charged with driving under the influence after backing her car into another vehicle on Wednesday.
Vermont State Police report April Haller- Deskalides, 52, was on Homestead Acres at approximately 2:40 in the afternoon when she backed into a car driven by Jaime Tatro, 39, of Swanton.
Neither driver was injured and there was minor damage to both cars.
Haller-Deskalides was asked by the responding trooper to perform a field sobriety test, after which she was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 22.