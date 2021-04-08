GEORGIA — Franklin West Supervisory Union has announced that Scott Thompson has accepted a position as the new Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment effective July 1. He will replace Linda Keating, who is retiring after six years at FWSU.
The FWSU Board of Directors moved to hire Thompson during an emergency meeting on March 29.
The decision made by the board follows a comprehensive search process which began on March 1. A search committee was formed with the superintendent, principals, content-area specialists and teachers, school board members and FWSU staff. Following interviews, the committee identified three finalists out of a pool of 10 applicants. Thompson was presented by Superintendent Jim Tager to the FWSU Board and they voted unanimously to offer him a contract.
Thompson is currently the professional development coordinator with the Tarrant Institute for Innovation at the University of Vermont, where he has served for the past seven years. Prior to that, Thompson served as assistant principal and principal at Milton Middle and High School for eight years.
Thompson received his Master of Education degree from Saint Michael’s College and completed School Leadership through the Snelling Center for Government: Vermont School Leadership Project. Thompson brings over 17 years of experience in education to the FWSU team.
Upon acceptance of the director of curriculum position, Thompson stated that he is “honored to join the FWSU team.”
“The Board is confident that Scott Thompson’s extensive knowledge of curriculum and broad administrator experience make him an excellent fit for this position. We look forward to welcoming him to FWSU in July!” said the board in a prepared statement.
