FRANKLIN – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Franklin Town Hall on May 20.
As of Monday morning, there were still openings available between the drive’s 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule for both standard donations and Power Red donations – where two units’ worth of red blood cells can be donated in one sitting.
All donors will be required to wear a mask and, according to an email from Franklin selectperson and vice president of the town’s historical society Dave Bennion, “if anyone doesn't have access to a mask, one will be provided.”
The American Red Cross has previously reported facing a “severe blood shortage” after the global outbreak of COVID-19 led to “an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.”
Regular blood drives still being held in St. Albans have consistently been fully scheduled well in advance, including an upcoming blood drive scheduled for May 4.
Those interested in donating during Franklin’s blood drive are asked to schedule in advance to help accommodate the drive’s social distancing needs.
Appointments can be made online at https://rcblood.org/3eY9UxG.