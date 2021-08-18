The Chittenden and Franklin SHARP Program and the Milton Police Department are hosting a barbecue to raise awareness about the dangers of passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing.
The barbecue will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Minor’s Funeral Home in Milton.
With summer coming to an end, school buses will soon be transporting children to and from school and the barbecue hopes to encourage the motoring public to drive carefully when near them.
The public should be prepared that school buses may be transporting children at ANY time of the day. Vermont Law Enforcement will be patrolling and watching school buses as they drive their routes.
The fine for passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing is $249.00 and a 5-point violation. Law Enforcement will issue tickets if necessary.
To bring awareness to this issue, The Red Lights Flashing = No Passing barbecue was started in 2019.
The Mountain Transit Bus Company will be there as well to increase the awareness of this issue. Last year the Mountain Transit Bus Company had approximately 100 cars pass their school buses when the red lights were activated.
