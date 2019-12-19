RICHFORD – The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) has been awarded a school safety grant for improving security at the supervisory union’s central office in Richford.
The sate’s Dept. of Public Safety announced nearly $1.4 million in awarded grant funding late last week for supporting safety improvements in Vermont’s schools.
FNESU received almost $9,000 through the program for security improvements at the central office, FNESU superintendent Lynn Cota told the Messenger in an email Tuesday.
“This year, we wrote the school safety grant in support of implementing safety measures at our Central Office,” Cota wrote. “This grant will allow us to control access to our office spaces at the supervisory union office.”
Awards issued by the public safety department were initially authorized in a larger capital bill approved with bipartisan support by the state legislature earlier this year. Before that legislation, the state had already administered a school safety grant program worth $4 million.
Those grant awards came after a larger survey of Vermont schools found many schools reported gaps in school safety, including gaps in both staff emergency training and physical infrastructure like door locks.
That initial funding administered by the public safety department included grant awards to most of Franklin County’s public schools, including several within FNESU.
Elementary and high schools in both Richford and Enosburg Falls received funding under the initial grant program, as did the Bakersfield School.
The Sheldon Elementary School, recently merged into FNESU as a result of Act 46’s forced consolidation, also received funding in that first wave of safety grants.
According to Cota, security improvements at the supervisory union’s central office come after improvements within the rest of the supervisory union’s schools, including access controls and active shooter trainings under the widely-used ALICE program.
“We have done a lot of work throughout our supervisory union and in all of our schools both in terms of preparation and prevention,” Cota wrote. “At this point, all of our schools have access controls for the entrances to our buildings, and all students, staff, and substitute teachers have been trained in ALICE, an options based response plan, for school emergencies.”
Between the 2018 and 2019, more than 300 public and private schools in Vermont have received funding under the state’s school safety grant programs.
A separate program also administered $1 million for safety planning and training assistance.
Vermont’s issuance of a school safety program came after a high-profile school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and news of a thwarted school shooting planned for Fair Haven, Vt., put school safety in the spotlight.
In a statement issued by Gov. Phil Scott’s office last week, state officials heralded the school safety grants program as an important tool for support safety within Vermont’s schools.
“Supporting security improvements in our schools helps ensure all Vermont kids have the safest possible learning environment, and these funds fill gaps left by the first round of grants,” Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate the Legislature’s partnership in expanding on our work in this area.”
“This grant program follows up on our previous School Safety Grant in 2018 and our recent push on developing and exercising school emergency plans,” said Secretary of Education Dan French in a statement.
“We’re working hard to make sure Vermont schools have the resources, infrastructure and training they need to keep students and staff safe at school.”
More information on the state’s school safety initiatives is available at the Vermont School Safety Center’s website at www.schoolsafety.vermont.gov.