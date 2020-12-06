FRANKLIN — Kyle Harvey, 31, of Franklin, was charged with driving under the influence following a motor vehicle crash on Thursday.
According to Vermont State Police, the accident occurred at 9:37 p.m.
VSP did not provide any information regarding the road on which the crash occurred, whether or not other vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
Nor was their indication what evidence officers had of Harvey’s alleged intoxication. Police stated simply that “investigation yielded that Harvey was operating under the influence of intoxicating liquors.”
Harvey is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Jan. 19 to answer the charge against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.