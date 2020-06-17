SWANTON — On Tuesday, a Franklin man was arrested for driving under the influence after police spoke with him as part of an assault investigation.
According to Vermont State Police, officers made contact with Thomas Sweeney, 22, in the parking lot of the Maplefield's gas station and convenience store at Exit 21 at 12:42 p.m., during an investigation of a possible assault.
Officers suspected he was driving under the influence. "Subsequent investigation revealed that Sweeney was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation," VSP said in a statement.
Sweeney was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Aug. 3.