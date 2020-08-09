Vermont State Police, 2020 (copy)
ADAM SILVERMAN, VERMONT STATE POLICE/

FRANKLIN — A Franklin man has been charged with driving under the influence following a motor vehicle crash.

According to Vermont State Police, Daniel Mitchell, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police were dispatched to the accident scene at 6:21 p.m.

The statement issued by VSP, did not give the location of the incident or state if any other vehicles were involved.

Mitchell was given a court citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 29 to answer the charge against him and released.

